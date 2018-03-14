Portman hunt master cleared of illegal fox hunting
- 14 March 2018
The master of a Dorset hunt has been found not guilty of fox hunting.
Evo Shirley, 27, from the Portman Hunt faced charges of hunting a wild mammal with dogs.
Magistrates in Poole had previously seen footage of a "pack of hounds" seemingly chasing a fox through a field with Mr Shirley on horseback in Shapwick in March 2017.
District Judge Stephen Nicholls said the court was "not satisfied" it showed Mr Shirley was hunting.