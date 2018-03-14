Dorset

Portman hunt master cleared of illegal fox hunting

  • 14 March 2018
Media captionFootage of a "pack of hounds" seemingly chasing a fox

The master of a Dorset hunt has been found not guilty of fox hunting.

Evo Shirley, 27, from the Portman Hunt faced charges of hunting a wild mammal with dogs.

Magistrates in Poole had previously seen footage of a "pack of hounds" seemingly chasing a fox through a field with Mr Shirley on horseback in Shapwick in March 2017.

District Judge Stephen Nicholls said the court was "not satisfied" it showed Mr Shirley was hunting.

