Enfield murder: Man dies after being shot and stabbed

  • 17 March 2018
Police car and cordon in Enfield Image copyright @_ViperUK_MP
Image caption The Met Police said a post-mortem examination would be held in due course

A man has died after being shot and stabbed on a street in Enfield, north London.

Police were called to South Street at 00:40 GMT where they found two men injured.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:14. The second man was taken to hospital in east London.

His condition has been described as stable. Police say no arrests have been made.

