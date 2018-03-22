Oddball tank models go on show at Bovington Tank Museum
The collection of 21 mini armoured war machines have gone on display in the UK for the first time at The Tank Museum, Bovington. They will be on show until spring 2019.
The accurate models, which include this 1903 design by author HG Wells, have been painstakingly built from designs in miniature form by experts in the Netherlands.
The models were created for an exhibition at the National Military Museum in Soest to mark the centenary of the tank. This tank, designed by Leonardo Da Vinci in 1485, was designed to be propelled by eight men with a 360-degree circle firing range.
An early siege vehicle featuring a battering ram with armour and a protruding weapon is among the model. It was designed by ancient Assyrians from 9th century BC.
Russian designer Lebedenko created the "Tsar Tank" - a machine with two wheels that stood 8.2m (27ft) high. It was built and tested but was not a success because its motors were not powerful enough.
French designer, Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot made the first steam engine tank in 1769 - it was commissioned by the French army but the engine was too heavy for it to move anything but itself.
A fanciful electric contraption was designed in the US in 1918 - if it had been built the circular cage was expected to achieve speeds of 60km (37mph).
An odd little ball-shaped tank was designed and made in Germany during World War II. The Kugelpanzer, which had a crew of one, was captured in 1945 by the Soviets - one is on display in The Kubinka Tank Museum, Moscow.
In 1915, Landship, a tank that could carry 70 soldiers was designed in Britain but never made it to production. A year later the Mark I tank was used in warfare.
Models made from bizarre and outrageous tank designs have gone on show in Dorset - some made it to prototypes, others including this "mobile castle" designed by German knight, Ludwig von Eyb, never left the drawing board.