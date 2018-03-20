Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Francesca Lee's son "was her whole world", her family said

A driver killed in a car crash in Dorset was a "devoted mummy" to her 17-month-old son, her family has said.

Francesca Lee, 23, crashed on the A30 dual carriageway at Babylon Hill, near Sherborne, shortly before 20:00 GMT on 6 March, police said.

She was cut free from her Honda Civic but died at the scene.

Her grandparents, who raised her from the age of seven when her mother died, said they were "heartbroken and utterly devastated".

In a statement, the family said Ms Lee's young son "was her whole world and meant everything to her".

The family said: "People... have watched her grow from a small child living with her grandparents to becoming the beautiful and mature young women she was.

"She had an amazing singing voice and as a teenager sang with the East Devon Choral Society and could reduce you to tears when she sang. Her grandparents will miss hearing her sing."

Ms Lee grew up in Upton, Somerset, attending schools in Wiveliscombe and Taunton before going to the University of Portsmouth.