Image copyright Maigheach-gheal Image caption The driver had been transporting children to school at the time of the attack

A man who attacked a school bus driver in front of his child passengers has been jailed for 16 months.

The driver was treated in hospital for an arm wound and facial injuries following the "road rage" assault in Sherborne, Dorset, on 12 October.

James Higgins, 25, of Howard Road, Yeovil, got out of a BMW car to board the bus and punch his victim, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.

Higgins admitted assault causing actual bodily harm at a previous hearing.

Police said no children were "physically affected" by the attack, which happened on the A30 at about 08:30 BST.