Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site

A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a 25-year-old woman who died at a music festival.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead at the Bestival site in Dorset in September.

She died after taking drugs, an inquest heard before it was adjourned.

Ceon Broughton, 29, of Island Centre Way, Enfield, London, was bailed by Poole magistrates to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 20 April.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and British nationality during the brief hearing.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ceon Broughton made a first court appearance in connection with the death

Mr Broughton is accused of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Ms Fletcher-Michie's body was found in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle shortly before 01:00 BST on 11 September.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died following the use of 2C-P, ketamine and MDMA, an inquest at Bournemouth Coroners' Court heard before it was adjourned until June.

Following her death, Mr Michie said the family had "lost an angel".