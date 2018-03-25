Image copyright Google Image caption The men used axes and crowbars in an attempt to pry the cash machine loose at the Aldi in Didcot

Ram-raiders who drove a 4x4 into an Aldi in the middle of the night fled when it turned out staff members were inside.

The grey vehicle was smashed into the store on Broadway, Didcot, Oxfordshire, at about 02:30 GMT on Friday.

The men tried to pry the cash machine inside loose with axes and crowbars but were disturbed by staff and ran away.

Thames Valley Police said no-one was injured, and that it was not currently linking the incident with any others.

Det Con Christopher Cassidy said: "We would ask anyone who saw a 4x4 vehicle or the offenders to please get in touch."

A stolen Land Rover was wedged in the side of an Aldi store in Oxford last month in another failed ram-raid.