Image copyright Google Image caption North Street is shut from the junction of West Street (pictured) and the A351 roundabout

A three-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a lorry on a pedestrian crossing in Dorset.

He was crossing the road with his family when he was struck by the articulated lorry in North Street in Wareham, Dorset, police said.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to Dorset County Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The Sainsbury's lorry driver, a 43-year-old man from Basingstoke, is being held on suspicion of driving offences.

North Street is currently closed between the junction with West Street and the roundabout at the junction with the A351.

Insp Matt Butler, of Dorset Police's traffic unit, appealed for drivers in the area, particularly those with dashcam footage from the scene to contact them.