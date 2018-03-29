Dorset

Man admits Weymouth grandfather death charge

  • 29 March 2018
Mervyn Thomas Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Mr Thomas' family said his son Gareth died in 2004 when his motorcycle was involved in a crash on the nearby B3157 coast road from Weymouth to Bridport.

A man has admitted causing the death of a grandfather who died in hospital after he was injured in a crash in Dorset.

Mervyn Thomas, 72, from Weymouth, died the day after the crash on Portland Beach Road, Weymouth, on 28 June 2017.

Mr Thomas was a passenger in a Peugeot 2008 which collided with a BMW driven by Antony Williams, 50, from Yeovil.

Williams pleaded guilty at Weymouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday to causing death by careless driving.

He was given a 12-month community order which includes 150 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites