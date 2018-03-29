Man admits Weymouth grandfather death charge
A man has admitted causing the death of a grandfather who died in hospital after he was injured in a crash in Dorset.
Mervyn Thomas, 72, from Weymouth, died the day after the crash on Portland Beach Road, Weymouth, on 28 June 2017.
Mr Thomas was a passenger in a Peugeot 2008 which collided with a BMW driven by Antony Williams, 50, from Yeovil.
Williams pleaded guilty at Weymouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday to causing death by careless driving.
He was given a 12-month community order which includes 150 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.