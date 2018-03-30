Image copyright Lee Dolbear Image caption The boy was crossing the road with his family when he was struck by the lorry

A lorry driver arrested after a three-year-old boy was fatally knocked down on a pelican crossing has been released under investigation.

The youngster was crossing North Street in Wareham on a bicycle when he was hit by the Sainsbury's lorry on Thursday.

He died later in hospital from his injuries.

The 43-year-old driver, from Basingstoke, was held on suspicion of driving offences and has been released while inquiries continue.

Image caption Police said it was a "very traumatic time" for the family.

Floral tributes have been left on a bench near the scene of the crash.

Dorset Police has appealed for drivers in the area at the time, particularly those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

It said the family had "requested privacy at this very traumatic time."

Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe said the company would "do everything we can" to support them.