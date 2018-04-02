Dorset

Pedestrian struck in Swanage sea wall crash

  • 2 April 2018
Shore Road, Swanage Image copyright Liam Coleman
Image caption The car ended up on the beach

A pedestrian has been struck by a car that then went over the sea wall and on to the beach at a seaside resort.

It happened on Shore Road near the Mowlem Theatre in Swanage, Dorset.

Police have described the incident as "serious" but have yet to respond to BBC requests for further information.

The road and part of the beach is closed between the theatre and The Parade. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Image copyright Liam Coleman
Image caption Shore Road has been closed both ways near the Mowlem Theatre

