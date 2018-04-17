Image copyright Swanage Coastguard Image caption Swanage coastguard rescued the man after another walker raised the alarm

A would-be Good Samaritan who was asked by an injured walker to dial 999 disappeared with the victim's phone.

The 61-year-old man, from London, slipped and broke his ankle on the South West Coast Path in Swanage, Dorset, on Sunday, the coastguard said.

There was no mobile phone signal where he had fallen so he asked a passer-by to walk to an area of signal and help.

The man took the victim's phone but did not dial 999 and never returned. Police are investigating.

The passer-by introduced himself as "Harry", Dorset Police said.

The phone rings out when dialled, but is not being answered, Swanage Coastguard said.

"We'd hate to think that this was a malicious act, but sad to say that at the moment it is being treated as theft."

The victim was airlifted to hospital after another passing walker raised the alarm.

Image copyright Swanage Coastguard Image caption The victim fell and injured his ankle on the South West Coast Path in Swanage