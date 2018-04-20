Image copyright PA Image caption The coastguard was called to Durdle Door, near Lulworth, at about 11:30 BST on Wednesday

A five-year-old girl who died in what police believe was a "tragic accident" has been described as "our beloved daughter and granddaughter" by her family.

Rose Carter, from Salisbury, died after being rescued from the sea off Durdle Door in Dorset on Wednesday.

Her relatives have set up a fundraising page for her parents and sister which said "nothing can take away the pain".

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place next week.

The coastguard was called to the beauty spot near Lulworth after reports that Rose and her mother were in distress in the water.

Her mother was pulled to safety by a member of the public and Rose was later rescued by a nearby Ministry of Defence vessel. She was pronounced dead at Dorset County Hospital.

A post on a fundraising page from Rose's grandmother Jen Carter said: "We lost our beloved daughter and granddaughter.

"We have been overwhelmed with your offers of help and messages of love and support.

"Many of you have asked what can you do, and whilst there is nothing that can take the pain of this loss away... one way you can help is with the costs of saying goodbye to our darling, beautiful girl and to help the family make a new start, whatever that may look like."

Dorset Police said there was "nothing to suggest this was anything other than a tragic accident".