Dorset Police issued an image of some of the remaining sheep

Fifty heavily pregnant ewes have been stolen in an overnight raid on a farm in Dorset.

The theft was noticed on Wednesday morning in a field at Hayward's Lane near Child Okeford, Dorset Police said.

In total, 150 white-faced Lleyn and black-faced North of England Mule sheep were in the field. All the sheep were tagged.

Farmers have been asked to check their flocks in case the animals have been put in a field nearby.

The stolen sheep were last seen at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

PC Rob Hammond said: "This incident involved the theft of a large number of animals and has clearly caused considerable distress and inconvenience for the famer involved as these sheep need expert care in their condition."