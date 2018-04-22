Image caption The group that submitted the planning application said the building will not be used as a dedicated mosque

Protestors and supporters of a new mosque in Reading had to be kept apart by police at the proposed site.

The demonstration in Tilehurst became heated on Saturday when about 100 people turned up.

Residents say the planned conversion of the existing building will cause serious parking problems.

The Zainabiya Welfare Foundation (ZWF), which submitted the application, has said the building would not be a dedicated mosque.

The group owns the property on School Lane in Tilehurst and says it wants to use it as a family community centre.

Locals protesting the proposal are being supported by planning lawyer Gavin Boby, who opposes the building and expansion of mosques in the UK.

Mr Boby, known on social media as "Mosque Buster", attended the demonstration on Saturday.