Image copyright D&W Fire Safety Team Image caption Fire engines from nine stations across Dorset were called to the fire

A fire in a top-floor apartment in Bournemouth was caused by a frying pan of hot oil, it has been revealed.

The blaze broke out in the building on Commercial Road just after 19:30 BST on Saturday.

The resident and his two-year-old daughter fled the blaze in the seventh floor flat after attempts to put out the fire with an extinguisher failed.

The fire service said no-one was injured in the fire which was confined to the one flat by fire doors.

Image copyright D&W Fire Safety Team Image caption The fire service said the blaze was confined to the one flat by the fire door

Fire safety manager Stuart Granger said: "The occupier was cooking and the frying pan of oil he was using ignited.

"The fire was accidental. The cooking was not left unattended."

Sixty firefighters from nine stations across Dorset were called to the town centre fire. The flat was completely destroyed.