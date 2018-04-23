Image caption Ozan Melin falsely told his customers he was a cosmetic surgeon who had trained in America, the prosecution said

Three women suffered swelling and burning after being given what they thought was Botox by a man who falsely claimed he was a doctor, a court heard.

The women were injected with an "unknown and extremely dangerous substance", Bournemouth Crown Court was told.

The face of one of the victims was "swollen out of recognition".

Ozan Melin, 42, from Uxbridge, west London, denies three counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Mr Melin, of Pole Hill Road, visited customers in private homes or beauty salons and told them he was a cosmetic surgeon who had trained in America, the court heard.

However, Simon Jones, prosecuting, told the jury: "That was a lie, he was not a doctor and was not qualified."

'Reckless'

One of the women - Marcelle King from Poole - went to police after suffering a severe reaction to what she thought was a Botox injection in August 2013.

She felt burning and her face swelled up afterwards so she was barely able to see, the court heard.

She went to A&E and was given medication.

Two other women told police about similar experiences, the jury was told.

The prosecution alleges the case involves the "reckless use of an unknown and extremely dangerous substance into people who were misled into believing Mr Melin's medical competence".

The trial continues.