The death of a newborn girl could have been prevented if doctors had identified her head injuries earlier, a coroner has said.

Eleanor Rowland died at Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester less than 16 hours after being born on 23 November 2016.

Coroner Rachael Griffin said Eleanor died from a combination of "an acute hypoxic insult" and "a rare recognised complication of instrumental delivery".

A narrative conclusion was recorded.

Bournemouth Coroner's Court heard the baby's mother Katherine Rowland, from Dorchester, was 43 when she gave birth to her daughter.

'Unsurvivable'

An induced delivery was scheduled at full-term due to Mrs Rowland's age and because she had conceived through IVF, the inquest was told.

Attempts to deliver the baby using forceps were abandoned and an emergency Caesarian section was performed.

Ms Griffin said Eleanor was resuscitated after being born at 01:13 GMT with "no cardiac or respiratory output".

She said the six-day inquest had heard a full inspection of Eleanor's head had not been undertaken until 08:00, by which time her condition was "unsurvivable".

A post-mortem examination later revealed she suffered a subgaleal haemorrhage which Ms Griffin described as "a rare recognised complication of instrumental delivery".

"If that had been diagnosed earlier Eleanor's death on the balance of probabilities was preventable," she added.

She said she could not be sure whether the injuries were sustained before or during the delivery.

However, she ruled out recording a conclusion of neglect because staff had given Eleanor basic treatment in the hours after her birth.

A brief statement from Mrs Rowland and her husband, Christopher, read out during the hearing said: "She was only a tiny baby, but she meant the world to us."