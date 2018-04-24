Dorset

Erika Prisacaru hit-and-run death: Woman faces charges

  • 24 April 2018
Erika Prisacaru with her six-year-old son Andrei Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Erika Prisacaru's six-year-old son Andrei is being looked after by relatives

A 47-year-old woman faces a charge of failing to stop after a collision which left a mum dead.

Mother-of-one Erika Prisacaru, 39, died in hospital after being struck by a car on The Grove, Dorchester, shortly before 20:00 GMT on 27 December.

The charged woman, who is from Dorchester, is also accused of failing to report a collision.

She has been issued with a postal requisition to appear before Weymouth Magistrates' Court on 4 May.

Dorset Police said a 60-year-old Dorchester man who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has now been released from the investigation.

Ms Prisacaru's six-year-old son Andrei is being looked after by relatives.
Image caption Erika Prisacaru was struck in The Grove in Dorchester two days after Christmas

