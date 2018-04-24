London Marathon: Broken leg runner Jo Denton thanks heroes
A runner has thanked the "wonderful strangers" who helped her complete the last four miles of the London Marathon with a broken leg.
Jo Denton, 41, from Poole in Dorset, who was fundraising for Children with Cancer UK, carried on after suffering what she thought was a sprained knee.
Runners and race volunteers gave piggy backs and carried her to allow her to hop over the line to claim her medal.
An X-ray later revealed she had actually broken her leg.
Writing on Facebook, Ms Denton, a maths teacher, said she had been on target for a six-hour finish when she felt pain in her knee after 22 miles.
Thinking it was a sprain, she was helped through the final stages by other runners who supported, carried and even gave her a piggy back ride. She was also lent a pair of crutches by a spectator.
She said her knee and shin "totally gave way" at 25 miles when she was helped by and pushed in a wheelchair by St John Ambulance volunteer Ollie Needham and his colleague.
"They realised how distraught I was to get so close to the end and so they ran the last mile pushing me in a wheelchair to the finish line," she said.
"Then he and another runner helped me hop over the finish line.
"My faith in humanity is at an all-time high. Such wonderful support from complete strangers which must have caused them pain themselves. I made a few friends for life," she said.
More than 40,000 runners took part amid temperatures of 24.1C (75.3F) which were recorded in St James's Park.
The 26.2-mile race was started at 10:00 BST by the Queen who pressed a button from the grounds of Windsor Castle.