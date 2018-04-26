Dorset

Body in river confirmed as Blandford man Andrew Latcham

  • 26 April 2018
Andrew Latcham Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption Andrew Latcham has been missing since December

Police searching for a man last seen four months ago have found a body.

Andrew Latcham, 70, was reported missing from his home in Park Road, Blandford, Dorset, on 30 December.

He was last seen leaving a supported housing block at about 03:30 GMT. Specialist teams had searched for him on both land and in water.

Police said they had discovered a body in the River Stour at Charlton Marshall, which had been identified as Mr Latcham.

Dorset Police said: "Our thoughts are with Andrew's family at this difficult time and they are continuing to be supported by specially trained officers."

His death has been referred to the coroner.

