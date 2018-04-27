Image caption A fleet of sports cars drove through Wareham in a tribute to Jaiden

Sports cars have joined a funeral procession for a three-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a lorry.

Jaiden Mangan was crossing North Street in Wareham, Dorset, on a balance bike when the crash happened on 29 March - a day before his fourth birthday.

A replica of Lightning McQueen - a character from Jaiden's favourite film Cars - headed the procession.

Rev Jane Williams, who led the funeral service, said the boy's death had had a "profound impact" on the town.

Image copyright Yasmin Dougan Image caption Family members described Jaiden as "cheeky", "clever" and "full of energy"

Jaiden's nursery school teacher told mourners he had loved his toy cars but was "always happy to share his favourite with others".

Family members also paid tribute to Jaiden, known by some as JJ, remembering him as "cheeky", "full of energy" and "clever".

Jaiden suffered serious injuries in the crash, which involved a Sainsbury's lorry.

He was taken to Dorset County Hospital where he died a short time later.

Image copyright Lee Dolbear Image caption Jaiden suffered serious injuries when he was struck by the lorry and died a short time later in hospital

The lorry driver, a 43-year-old man from Basingstoke, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and later released while inquiries continue.

A balloon release was held for the Jaiden on the day of his fourth birthday.

On Friday, residents lined North Street as the funeral procession passed the crash scene on its way to Priory Church of Lady St Mary.

Jaiden's coffin - also decorated as Lightning McQueen - was taken for burial at Hill View Cemetery.