Driver denies Erika Prisacaru hit-and-run charge
A driver has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after a collision which left a mother dead.
Mother-of-one Erika Prisacaru, 39, died in hospital after being struck by a car in The Grove, Dorchester, at about 19:45 GMT on 27 December.
Melissa Lewis, 47, of Pound Close, Charminster, near Dorchester, also denied failing to report a collision.
Weymouth magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-trial hearing on 29 June and a trial on 17 April.
Previously, police said Ms Prisacaru's six-year-old son Andrei was being looked after by relatives.