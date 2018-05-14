Image copyright Nigel Thompson Image caption The line between Weymouth and Wareham stations has been closed

The rail line between Weymouth and Wareham has been closed because engineering work has overrun.

Network Rail said work on the line had not been completed over the weekend because a train being used to carry out the works broke down.

A replacement bus service is running between the two stations. The line closure does not affect trains between London Waterloo and Wareham.

The rail firm said passengers could also expect disruption on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: "We are now working to a revised plan to complete the work.

"We sincerely apologise to those affected and ask that passengers check before they travel."