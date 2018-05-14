Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The 31-year-old was previously described by his family as a "shining light"

A building firm is to face charges over the death of a bricklayer on a construction site.

Thomas Telfer, 31, of Portland, Dorset, died from head injuries when a wall collapsed on him in Somers Road, Lyme Regis, in June 2015.

Capstone Building Ltd and its director Stephen Ayles have been summonsed to face charges brought by the Health and Safety Executive.

The defendants are due to be indicted at Poole Magistrates' Court on 27 June.

Mr Telfer was working on a development of five homes on land owned by the firm at Chatterton Heights.

Police were called to reports of the wall collapse at about 14:30 on 2 June 2015.

The father-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a previous statement, his family described Mr Telfer as a "shining light" and added: "His light will continue to shine through his children."

Mr Ayles, of Poundbury, near Dorchester, is the currently the sole director of the building firm, which entered administration in November 2015.