Image copyright Family handout Image caption Phillip Nicholson's murder was recorded by his killers on a mobile phone

The performance of three police officers who dealt with a vulnerable man before he was murdered was "unsatisfactory", an inquiry found.

Phillip Nicholson, 22, was stabbed to death in a Bournemouth flat in May 2015 by a couple who recorded the sound of the attack on a mobile phone.

The police watchdog examined how the officers investigated threats made against him before the attack.

Dorset Police said they were not guilty of misconduct but would be retrained.

It said this was because of "certain actions" they had taken, but would not provide further details.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Lovers Richard Moors and Isabella Gossling murdered Phillip Nicholson after luring him to her flat

Previously a court was played a phone recording of the final moments of Mr Nicholson's life in which he was heard saying: "Stop, I just want to be friends, please."

Ex-partner Isabella Gossling, then aged 20, and her lover Richard Moors, who was 26, were jailed for life for the murder in December 2015.

The pair lured Mr Nicholson, who had learning difficulties, to Gossling's flat in Sea Road before carrying out a "brutal and protracted attack", police said.

Afterwards the killers could be heard on the recording discussing how to leave their victim's body to make it look like he had stabbed himself.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Isabella Gossling, Richard Moors and Phillip Nicholson were captured on CCTV on the day of the murder

Following the sentencing, the Independent Police Complaints Commission said it would examine whether police had "acted appropriately in their dealings with Mr Nicholson".

It said it would also look at how police investigated threats made against him in the 18 months prior to his death, including one made 11 days before the murder.

The commission later recommended all three officers should face misconduct proceedings by Dorset Police.