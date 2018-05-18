Image caption Dorset's nine councils will become two unitary authorities in April 2019

A bid to halt council mergers in Dorset is "absurd", "belated" and "without merit", the government has said.

Plans to replace nine councils with two unitary authorities were formally opposed by Christchurch Borough Council earlier this month.

A reply from a government lawyer said the "unacceptable" challenge threatened "serious potential disruption" to the process.

The council said it was considering the letter and taking legal advice.

Image copyright Google Image caption Christchurch Borough Council said the government had acted "beyond its powers"

Under the plans, all nine councils would cease to exist and Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch would merge.

The second council would be formed from Dorset County Council, East Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, Weymouth & Portland and West Dorset.

Previously Christchurch council leader David Flagg said the authority wanted to "retain our sovereignty".

But supporters of the changes, due to come into effect in April 2019, said they could save £108m over six years.

'Powerful support'

Christchurch Borough Council told the government it had acted "beyond its powers" in laying the changes before Parliament in March.

But the lawyer, writing on behalf of local government secretary James Brokenshire, said the claim was "not arguable".

"This, in short, is an unacceptable way of seeking belatedly to mount a challenge... despite its powerful support by most of the other authorities in Dorset," the letter said.

Mr Flagg said: "We have received a response to our pre-action protocol letter.

"Our legal team is now considering the contents of the letter and once we receive their advice we will consider our position."