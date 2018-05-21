Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the hotel at the seaside resort shortly after 13:15 BST on Sunday

A woman has been stabbed at a seafront hotel in Bournemouth.

Police were called to the Hallmark Hotel Bournemouth Carlton on East Overcliff Drive shortly after 13:15 BST on Sunday.

The woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Hounslow had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.