Boy, 11, arrested over rape of seven-year-old in Wool
- 26 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a seven-year-old boy in a village.
Dorset Police said the victim was being supported by specialist officers following an attack at an "outside location" in Wool.
The full circumstances of what happened on 14 May are still being established, the force added.
It confirmed an 11-year-old boy was held for questioning and has since been released while inquiries continue.