Image caption A seven-year-old boy reported being raped in the village of Wool in Dorset

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a seven-year-old boy in a village.

Dorset Police said the victim was being supported by specialist officers following an attack at an "outside location" in Wool.

The full circumstances of what happened on 14 May are still being established, the force added.

It confirmed an 11-year-old boy was held for questioning and has since been released while inquiries continue.