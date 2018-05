Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was walking with a man through the subway near Poole train station

A woman was raped in a pedestrian underpass after leaving a train station in Poole.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was walking with a man through the subway between Poole train station and nearby shops when the attack happened.

Dorset Police said officers were called to the scene shortly before 12:20 BST.

A force spokesman said the underpass was cordoned off to allow examination by crime scene investigators. No arrests have been made.