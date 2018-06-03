Image copyright Dorset County Council Image caption Dorset County Council had said the footbridge would "provide a safer, permanent crossing facility"

Amended plans to upgrade a rail footbridge at a level crossing once branded one of the most dangerous in the country have been refused by council planners.

Dorset County Council's proposals for the existing Wareham Station footbridge involve creating new step-free ramps up to the bridge at either side.

But its Planning Committee said revised proposals had "not addressed principle concerns" over its visual impact.

The level crossing is due to be shut.

It is part of a national programme of closures over safety concerns.

In January, Purbeck District Council described the previous proposals as "harmful".

"The scheme undoubtedly will have a significant impact upon the character and appearance of the area and the setting of the listed building," it added.

It said amended plans for a 1.8m (5ft 11in) screen adjacent to Station Mews "does not change the fundamental objection to the scheme".

Dorset County Council, which is working with Network Rail on the proposals, had said the revamped footbridge would "provide a safer, permanent crossing facility".

Network Rail said the level crossing had more than three times the number of incidents than any other crossing in south west England.

CCTV released in 2009 showed a mother pushing her baby in a pram across the rail line as a train approached.

In 2010, manually operated gates were installed at the crossing as a temporary solution.