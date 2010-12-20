Stansted Airport helps snow-hit Heathrow
- 20 December 2010
Stansted Airport in Essex is handling a number of flights redirected from Heathrow Airport as a result of snow and ice there.
Stansted's runway was closed for a short period on Saturday due to the weather conditions and a number of flights were also cancelled on Sunday.
The airport is now running normally and trying to ease pressure on Heathrow, a spokeswoman said.
A number of airlines have laid on extra flights.