Stansted Airport helps snow-hit Heathrow

  • 20 December 2010

Stansted Airport in Essex is handling a number of flights redirected from Heathrow Airport as a result of snow and ice there.

Stansted's runway was closed for a short period on Saturday due to the weather conditions and a number of flights were also cancelled on Sunday.

The airport is now running normally and trying to ease pressure on Heathrow, a spokeswoman said.

A number of airlines have laid on extra flights.

