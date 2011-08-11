A 23-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

Liam Sargeant, 21, had been riding a red Yamaha motorcycle when it collided with a blue Ford Fiesta in Ongar Road, Abridge, Essex, on 23 July.

Mr Sargeant, from Chigwell, died shortly after arriving at hospital - the day after his 21st birthday.

The man, from Ongar, who was arrested was released on bail to appear before magistrates in Chelmsford on 19 August.