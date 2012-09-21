A social worker with Essex County Council who had extreme pornography on his home computers has been given a one-year community order.

Stewart Ford, 48, of Little Wakering, denied possession of 50 extreme videos and images, but was found guilty by a Southend Crown Court jury on Thursday.

He must also carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

After the hearing, the council said Ford was suspended as an adult social care worker and later dismissed.

Police had arrested him on unrelated offences, which were later dropped, and found the extreme pornography after seizing a number of computers from his home in Barrow Hill Road in August 2010.

Det Con Bob Evans said: "This is not a victimless crime as all those persons taking part in the extreme pornographic videos are themselves victims being exploited.

"As a social worker, Ford would have been fully aware of this.

"At no time during the investigation has Ford explained as to why he should be found in possession of these images."

A council spokesman said: "As soon as an allegation was made against Stewart Ford in October 2010, he was suspended from his role.

"Following an investigation he was later dismissed from his role.

"We would like to reassure our residents that we complete a number of pre-employment checks on all our social workers and the safety and wellbeing of all people that receive care from Essex County Council is of utmost concern to us."