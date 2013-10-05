Colchester stabbing: Man held on suspicion of attempted murder

A 36-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Essex has left a man in a critical condition, police say.

The victim, 45, was stabbed in Speedwell Road, Colchester, at about 15:00 BST, during a reported fight.

He was taken to hospital with a stab wound by a local witness where he remains in a stable condition.

Police are holding the arrested man, from Colchester, for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Simon Werrett said: "There would have been local people around who may have witnessed this incident.

"We would encourage anyone who can provide any information to contact detectives at Colchester CID."

The area remains cordoned off for investigations.