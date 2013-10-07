Colchester stabbing: Man charged with GBH with intent

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent after a stabbing in a street in Essex.

A 45-year-old man was stabbed in Speedwell Road, Colchester, at about 15:00 BST on Saturday, during a reported fight in the street.

A witness took him to hospital, where his condition is now stable, police said.

A 36-year-old man from Colchester is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court later.