Essex Police hunt mobility scooter rider over Harlow thefts

A grey-haired suspected shoplifter rode off on his mobility scooter when he was challenged by staff.

Essex Police believe the same man might be responsible for a similar theft at the same petrol station in Harlow in August.

In the most recent incident last week, the man arrived at the Southern Way filling station on his scooter but walked into the store.

He allegedly tried to steal food before he was approached by staff.

Essex Police have released CCTV picture of the man, who was about 5ft 6in (1.6m) tall and wearing a black jacket.