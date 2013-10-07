A12 in Essex closed by fruit lorry crash

From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The lorry overturned after crashing through the central reservation

A 15-mile (24km) stretch of a major route through Essex was closed when a fruit lorry overturned.

The A12 was shut between Boreham and Marks Tey after the lorry crashed at about 01:00 BST.

The 40-tonne truck, carrying 27 tonnes of citrus fruit, damaged 300 ft (100 m) of the central reservation barrier, leading police to close the road in both directions.

Both carriageways were reopened to traffic by 14:00.

Essex Police have arrested the driver on suspicion of careless driving and drink or drug driving.