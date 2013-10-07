Great Dunmow goldfish boy robbery: Two arrested

Two people have been arrested after a 12-year-old was stripped of his shirt, jumper and shoes and left holding a goldfish.

The boy won the goldfish at Dunmow Carnival and was going home when he was robbed in Great Dunmow on 21 September.

Essex Police said the robbers asked the boy for his phone but took his clothes when he said he did not have one.

A boy aged 16, from the Clacton area and a man, 21, of Dunmow, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have been released on police bail until 23 October pending further enquiries.