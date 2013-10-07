Deaths of woman in Waltham Abbey and man in Cheshunt linked

The deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found about four miles apart may be linked, police have said.

The woman's body was discovered at a house in Waltham Abbey, Essex at about 10:40 BST, while the man was found in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

A police spokesman said the pair were thought to have known each other but identification was yet to take place.

He added that the woman's death was being treated as suspicious, while the man's was described as "unexplained".

Post-mortem examinations on the pair, who were both believed to be in their 30s, are due to take place on Tuesday.

Essex Police's Det Chief Insp Mark Hall said he wanted "witnesses to either death or anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible".