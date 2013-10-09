Tilbury Docks death inquest: Ian Campbell fell from cab

An inquest into the death of a crane worker at Tilbury Docks in Essex has heard faulty machines were reported to bosses but not dealt with immediately.

Ian Campbell died in 2011 after his straddle carrier crane toppled onto its side, throwing him from the glass cab.

A three-day inquest into the death of the 45-year-old from South Ockendon is under way in Chelmsford.

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray also heard there were a number of potholes on various parts of the site.

The inquest was told Mr Campbell's eight-wheeled crane was travelling at about 14mph before it turned over.

Two employees of Tilbury Docks Ltd told the jury inquest some of the potholes at the site were up to 40ft (12m) wide.

Operator John Horsfall said he reported a faulty stability alarm in one of the machines, but nothing had been done about it.

He added: "Faults are often left for some time."

Cargo operator Bradley Pritchard, who was also a qualified crane instructor, said he had reported concerns about the stability alarm to the control team at Tilbury Docks Ltd.

He said if health and safety issues are brought up "nothing ever gets done".

The hearing continues.