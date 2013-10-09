Brownstock festival: Two arrested over Australian's death

Image caption The crash happened on the B1012 near South Woodham Ferrers

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after an Australian festival-goer was struck by several cars following an event in Essex.

Pedestrian Paul Wickerson, from Sydney, was hit by up to four cars on 31 August on the B1012, Lower Burnham Road.

He had attended the Brownstock festival in Stow Maries earlier that evening.

A 48-year-old from Ilford, Essex, and a 32-year-old from Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, were both arrested and later bailed.

Mr Wickerson, 32, had been visiting friends and relatives in Surrey before attending the music festival.

Officers from Essex Police said they believed he had been evicted from the event and taken to North Fambridge shortly before the collision happened.