Tilbury Docks inquest: Ian Campbell's death was accidental

Image caption The inquest in Chelmsford heard faults were not always dealt with immediately

A dock worker who was killed when he fell from a cab crane died as a result of an accident, an inquest has found.

Ian Campbell died in 2011 after his straddle carrier crane toppled onto its side at Tilbury Docks.

The inquest jury in Chelmsford heard how Mr Campbell, who was 45 years old and from South Ockendon, was a diligent and careful driver.

After the hearing, site owner Forth Ports said its thoughts were with Mr Campbell's family.

The three day inquest was told how there were a number of potholes up to 40ft (12m) wide at the docks.

The inquest was told Mr Campbell's eight-wheeled crane was travelling at about 14mph (22km/h) before it turned over.

Operator John Horsfall said he reported a faulty stability alarm in one of the machines, but nothing had been done about it.

Cargo operator Bradley Pritchard, who was also a qualified crane instructor, said he had reported concerns about the stability alarm to the control team at Tilbury Docks Ltd.

He said if health and safety issues were brought up "nothing ever gets done".

Perry Glading, chief operating officer at Forth Ports, said: "We respect the outcome of the Inquest today.

"This was a tragic accident which has affected many within the Port of Tilbury.

"Our thoughts are with Ian's family and friends at this time."