Braintree farm man died in cherry picker fall, inquest told

A 50-year-old man replacing overhead power lines was killed when he fell from a cherry picker.

Wayne Crerar, from Braintree, was replacing cables at a Halstead farm when he fell 16ft (5m) in 2012.

A jury inquest in Chelmsford heard Mr Crerar was wearing a safety helmet but his harness was not attached to the anchorage points in the bucket.

The jury, which heard the equipment was in good order, recorded a verdict of accident death.