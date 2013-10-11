Braintree farm man died in cherry picker fall, inquest told
11 October 2013
Essex
A 50-year-old man replacing overhead power lines was killed when he fell from a cherry picker.
Wayne Crerar, from Braintree, was replacing cables at a Halstead farm when he fell 16ft (5m) in 2012.
A jury inquest in Chelmsford heard Mr Crerar was wearing a safety helmet but his harness was not attached to the anchorage points in the bucket.
The jury, which heard the equipment was in good order, recorded a verdict of accident death.