Navestock traveller site shootings suspect arrested

A man wanted for questioning over a double shooting has been arrested after more than six weeks on the run.

Francis O'Donoghue, 27, is being held on suspicion of the attempted murder of two men who were shot on a travellers' site in Navestock, Essex, on 27 August.

The two victims, in their 20s and from the Brentwood area, were shot in the legs and chest, police said.

Mr O'Donoghue, from the Brentwood area, was arrested in Southgate in north London on Friday night.

He was taken to a London police station and was due to be transferred to the Essex force on Saturday for questioning.