Navestock traveller site shootings: Man charged with attempted murder

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Essex has been charged with the attempted murder of two people at a travellers' site.

Francis O'Donoghue had been sought over the double shooting in Navestock on 27 August.

Two men in their 20s were treated after being shot in the leg and chest.

The window-fitter was arrested in London on Friday and will face Southend magistrates on Monday. He has also been charged with possessing class B drugs.