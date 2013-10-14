Essex

Eric Pickles meets cut-out Eric Pickles after US trip

  • 14 October 2013
Communities secretary Eric Pickles meets the cut-out which toured the US
Image caption Communities secretary Eric Pickles meets the cut-out which toured the southern US
Eric Pickles cut out in Las Vegas
Image caption The trip across the US ended in Las Vegas
Eric Pickles cut out at El Paso in Texas
Image caption The cut out of Mr Pickles near the Mexico-US border in El Paso, Texas
A life-size cut-out of Communities Secretary Eric Pickles has ended a journey around the US alongside the man himself at Westminster.

Students James Johnson and Daniel Falvey, from Kent, spent five weeks on the road with the cut-out of the Brentwood and Ongar MP.

Mr Pickles said he was "delighted" at the trip.

Mr Johnson said the pairing of the minister and the cut-out was a "fitting end" to the trip.

Mr Johnson and Mr Falvey, both 21, began their journey in Miami and posed the cut-out for pictures en-route to Las Vegas.

Both fans of Mr Pickles, they said they bought the cut out to "spice up" the trip and to bring a smile to those they met on the way.

