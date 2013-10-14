Eric Pickles meets cut-out Eric Pickles after US trip

Image caption Communities secretary Eric Pickles meets the cut-out which toured the southern US Image caption The trip across the US ended in Las Vegas Image caption The cut out of Mr Pickles near the Mexico-US border in El Paso, Texas previous slide next slide

A life-size cut-out of Communities Secretary Eric Pickles has ended a journey around the US alongside the man himself at Westminster.

Students James Johnson and Daniel Falvey, from Kent, spent five weeks on the road with the cut-out of the Brentwood and Ongar MP.

Mr Pickles said he was "delighted" at the trip.

Mr Johnson said the pairing of the minister and the cut-out was a "fitting end" to the trip.

Mr Johnson and Mr Falvey, both 21, began their journey in Miami and posed the cut-out for pictures en-route to Las Vegas.

Both fans of Mr Pickles, they said they bought the cut out to "spice up" the trip and to bring a smile to those they met on the way.