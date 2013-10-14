Southend drink-driver banned for moving car

A student who moved his car to avoid a parking ticket has been given a 16-month ban for drink-driving.

Jordan Douglas had left his Kia Sedona in a car park in Southend, Essex, and went drinking on 28 September.

He later drove the car on to the street, was pulled over by police and found to be twice the legal drink-drive limit, Southend magistrates heard.

Douglas, 20, of Victoria Road, Shepherds Bush, north-west London, admitted drink-driving.

Speaking to BBC Essex after the hearing, Douglas said he had had a couple of hours sleep and got up to move the car at about 04:30 BST.

He said he drove "about five metres" to avoid a £60 fine, but wished he had not risked it.