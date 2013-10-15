'Drunk and abusive' Polish fans on Ryanair flight arrested

Three Polish football fans have been arrested for being drunk and disruptive on a Ryanair flight landing at Stansted Airport.

The three were kept in cells at the airport in Essex on Monday for seven hours before being released.

More than 18,000 Poland supporters are expected to attend the World Cup qualifying match with England.

Police said "bad behaviour" would not be tolerated and offenders faced the risk of missing the match at Wembley.

A 20-year-old man, one of the three arrested, admitted being drunk on an aircraft and using abusive words to cabin crew and received a caution.

He also agreed to write a letter of apology to the crew member involved.

A 46-year-old man admitted being drunk on an aircraft and also received a caution.

A 41-year-old man was released without charge.

Supt Glenn Maleary, airport operational commander, said: "We will not tolerate bad behaviour at the airport or on board any flights coming into Stansted.

"Anyone who wants to challenge this will find themselves arrested and will therefore miss the game."