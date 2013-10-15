Ground handling staff back strike action at Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport ground handling staff have backed strike action in a row over pay.

The GMB union said its members at the Essex airport employed by Swissport backed industrial action by almost nine to one.

The union, which represents 200 staff, will meet the company this week to try to resolve the dispute.

GMB officer Gary Pearce said: "We hope that a settlement can be reached before shop stewards set strike dates."

"The outcome of the industrial action ballot is clear," he added.

"These workers are faced with ever rising bills for energy, travel and the cost of living. To make ends meet they have no alternative but to seek an increase in their income to meet these bills."

Swissport have yet to comment.